March 21, 1924 ~ November 28, 2022

Imojean Caudle, 98 years old, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away November 28, 2022.

She was born March 21, 1924 in Wayne County, Illinois, the daughter of Gladys (Schofield) and John Smith, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her 11 siblings.

On July 19, 1942, she was united in marriage to Dorris Batson (Bat) Caudle, who preceded her in death on Sept 3, 1976.

Imojean was a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include her three children, Meryl Caudle, Doris (Tom) Adkins and Jerry (Nancy) Caudle, 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

The family will hold private graveside services at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063