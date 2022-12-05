January 21, 1993 ~ November 28, 2022

Morgan Leigh Blackerby, 29, of Lee’s Summit, MO., passed away on November 28, 2022, after a battle with ovarian cancer. Morgan was born January 21, 1993 to Susan Blackerby in Kansas City, MO. She graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 2011 and married Adam Christiansen on October 15, 2016.

Morgan loved creating art, nature, animals, cooking, baking, her family, and friends. She was quick to laugh, quick to hug and loved hanging out to play games whether it was online or in person. You could always find her shopping for Halloween decor and creating new costumes. She would talk and joke with anyone and had a contagious laugh that could make anyone smile or laugh with her. Morgan will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Morgan’s remains will be buried at a later date in Holden, MO next to her great-grandparents. A celebration of life will happen in January 2023, for more information please contact a family member.

Surviving relatives.

grandmother; Martha L. Blackerby

husband: Adam Christiansen

mother; Susan Blackerby

step-father; Kenneth Porter

aunt/uncle; John & Katrina Blackerby

aunt/uncle: Luanne & George Degler

aunt/uncle; Mark & Jane Blackerby

cousins: Kaitlyn, Samantha, Macy, Chaz, Brittany, Veronica, Austin, Seth, Issac, Joel, Benson, Madilyn, Niya, and Gabriel

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to The Sarah Cannon Fund at American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063