October 25, 1933 ~ December 4, 2022

Walter “Wally” Lambert Schlueter of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away peacefully Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Overland Park, Kansas.

Wally was born October 25, 1933 in Claremore, Oklahoma to the late Lambert Louis Schlueter and Martha Rebecca (Schierloh) Schlueter.

Wally was a 1951 graduate of Lexington High School in Lexington, MO. He continued his education at St. John’s College in Winfield, Kansas. After graduating from college, he joined the U.S. Army where he spent one year in Korea followed by one year in Tokyo. Returning home in 1956, he enrolled in an electronic school and then went to work for The Bendix Corporation. He spent his last 30 years working for GSA.

While working at Bendix he met his future wife, Connie Steinbach. They were blessed with two children – Mike Schlueter (Leigh Anne) of Lee’s Summit and Kimberly White (Mike) of Belton).

Wally was deeply committed to the Lord. He enjoyed his weekly bible study and the fellowship he received from the others attending. He also enjoyed handing our religious pamphlets to the Lee’s Summit Fire Departments and to fellow residents at John Knox Village.

In his earlier years, Wally thoroughly enjoyed playing basketball and baseball in the Lexington/Kansas City area. One of his favorite memories was playing against the Harlem Globetrotters when they visited the Kansas City. Wally also enjoyed gardening. He would leave boxes of fresh vegetables outside the back door of the church on Sunday morning and anyone could take whatever they wanted after the service.

He is survived by his two children, and older brother, Duane Paul Schlueter (Elsie) of Jefferson City, Mo.

A grave side service will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Lee’s Summit Cemetery, 806 SE 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063