January 8, 1942 ~ December 4, 2022

Lucille M. Mendez, 80 passed away unexpectedly Sunday December 4, 2022 at St Luke’s East Hospital Lee’s Summit MO.

She was born January 8, 1942 in Kansas City, MO. One of five children to the late John and Marguerette Simsheuser. Lucille was a devoted wife for 63 years to the late Ray H. Mendez, married on June 20, 1959 and had 4 children.

Lucille worked as a lunch lady at Meadow Lane Elementary School in Lee’s Summit, The Better Cheddar on the Plaza, Classic Catering, and baby-sat kids as well. Her main job was a homemaker in raising their 4 kids. Lucille was an active member of Southwood Church of the Nazarene in Raytown, MO for 20+ years. Lucille was a volunteer at Lee’s Summit Hospital for 15 years and Habitat for Humanity. Lucille enjoyed going to casino’s, traveling in their RV, estate sales, watching Food Network, Hallmark Channel, game shows, her favorite the Golden Girls, and loved spending time with her family. Lucille enjoyed her days with her grandson’s dog Samson. Samson was her sidekick and he was always sitting by her on the couch, laying at her feet, or right behind her where ever she went. He was her protector up till the end.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ray H. Mendez, both parents John and Marguerette Simsheuser, and a sister Charlotte Coleman.

Survivors include her 4 kids; son Ray H. Mendez II (Sarah) of Killeen, TX, daughter’s Angie Johnson of Lee’s Summit, MO, Michelle Hedrick (Roger) of Mt. Vernon OH, Cheryl Wohlgemuth (Bryan) of Independence, MO. Grandchildren, Colby Johnson (Alison) of Kansas City MO, Nicole Shipley (Chris) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Michael Hedrick (Tessa) of Bladensburg, OH, Allie Mendez of Killeen, TX, Cassie Garcia (Salom) of Dallas, TX, Tyler Hedrick of Mt. Vernon, OH, Gabe Mendez of Lee’s Summit MO, Drew Hedrick (Emily) of MT. Vernon, OH Jayci Wohlgemuth of Independence, MO. Great grandchildren, Ellie Johnson of Greenwood, MO, Porter Shipley of Lee’s Summit, MO, Luca Hedrick of Bladensburg, OH, Sage Johnson of Kansas City, MO, Marley Hedrick Bladensburg, OH, and Ryanne Shipley of Lee’s Summit, MO. Brother Ron Simsheuser (Linda) Independence, MO, Sister Bonnie (Tom) Holt, MO, and brother Michael Simsheuser of Kansas City, MO.

Lucille never met a stranger she would talk to anyone and everyone she came into contact with. Family was her whole world she enjoyed her kids and grandkids. She will be truly missed!

Visitation will be Thursday, December 8, 200 from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Langsford Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Friday December 9, 2022 at Lee’s Summit Cemetery, 806 SE 3rd St, all are welcome to the graveside service

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063