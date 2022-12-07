March 2, 1961 ~ December 4, 2022

Kevin Lyle Hocker, age 61 went to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home in Bates City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 10, 2022 10 A.M. at Summit Woods Baptist Church, 2501 SE Shenandoah Dr. Lees’ Summit Missouri 64063.

Visitation is Friday December 9th from 6 to 8 P.M. at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 SE Raytown Rd. Kansas City Missouri 64149.

Kevin was born March 2, 1961 in Harrisonville, Missouri. He was the son of Lyle L Hocker and Beverly A (Whitaker) Hocker.

Kevin married Terri (Allen) in 1987. They had a son, Colby Hocker.

Kevin married Mary (Newman Alvord) Hocker in 2001. Kevin graduated from Lees’ Summit high School. He only had 2 jobs in his life. He began working for Mitch Crawford’s Holiday Chrysler in Raytown Missouri at the age of 16. He worked there for 15 years, starting as a car washer, and working up to manager of the service department. He was then encouraged by his father to seek another job. He passed the test for the US post office and began working in the plant routing mail by inputting zip codes. Two years later he moved to delivering the mail.

He delivered mail in Kansas City, Independence and in Lees’ Summit. In his last 2 years of working for the post office he moved to the vehicle maintenance department shipping vehicle parts to various offices around Missouri. He had a walking route in Independence and loved to keep watch over his widows on his route making sure they were okay each day. He loved doing barbeque with his son and wife and serving others. They even named themselves “Hocker 2 BBQ”. He was a member of Summit Woods Baptist Church where he enjoyed providing BBQ for many. Kevin and Mary were enjoying retirement taking trips with friends and Kevin working in his new shop. Kevin surrendered his life to Christ over 20 years ago. He was most passionate about talking about his Savior Jesus Christ. He would light up at those times.

Kevin was preceded in death by his brother Kary Hocker and sister-in-law Becky Hocker.

Kevin is survived by wife Mary, his parents Lyle and Beverly Hocker, son Colby Hocker (Jette), son Gabriel Alvord, son Adam Alvord (Brandee) daughter Melony (Alvord) Caldwell (Seth). Stepdaughter Shaina Parker, grandson’s Daniel Kearns, Noah Caldwell, granddaughter’s, Lilyenne Hocker, Hadasa Hocker and Isabelle Alvord, nephew Todd Hocker and many cousins and extended family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Rachel House- Resource Center, 1240 NE Windsor Dr., Lee’s Summit Missouri 64086.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home, 12700 SE Raytown Rd. Kansas City Missouri 64149.