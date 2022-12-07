May 10, 1934 ~ December 5, 2022

LeuVenae L. McAnally passed away on December 5, 2022 at Princeton Senior Living Memory Care in Lee’s Summit, MO.

She was born May 10, 1934 in Iola, KS and is the oldest of 3 children.

She attended Baker University where she met the love of her life, Wes McAnally, and they married in 1957.

Wes and Leu have 3 children. She was preceded in death by her 2 sons Mike and Mark.

She is survived by her husband Wes, daughter Kim and husband Rick Roloff, her brothers Richard and Robert Jones, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at The Summit Church in Lee’s Summit on Monday December 12 at 10 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am.