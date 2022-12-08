MAY 24, 1957 – DECEMBER 6, 2022

With the heaviest hearts and deepest sympathies, we lost the strongest fighter there ever was, on Tuesday morning, December 6, Joy passed peacefully in her sleep.

As this is very unexpected, especially before the holidays, which she very much enjoyed.

She will be missed by so many! Especially by her loving husband, Greg, her one and only baby (big) boy Troy, her daughter-in-law Rachel, and especially her grandkids, Camden (Cam) and Ainsley. Please, keep the Epperson’s, their family, and the many many friends, colleagues, and acquaintances in your thoughts and prayers. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Gathering is scheduled for Monday, December 12, 2022 from 1-3pm at McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home, 11924 E. 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64133

