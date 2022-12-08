September 22, 1968 ~ December 1, 2022

Russell G. Looney 54 of Lee’s Summit Missouri passed away Thursday, December the 1st of 2022 at 2 PM from cancer.



Russell was born September 22, 1968 in Jackson County hospital he was the youngest boy of 6 boys with one younger sister. He was born to the parents of Mother Leona Fern Looney and father Wilbur Looney. He loved taking care of people all his life.

He started young as a nurse’s aide. He loved his career being a nurse’s aide and helping the elderly. He loved helping the older ladies by doing their hair or nails to make them feel good again and put a smile on their faces. He always had a good ear to listen to anyone that would talk to him. He loved his family and his mother very deeply.

Sadly, his nursing career was cut short due to a terminal illness. He stopped working in his mid-twenties and they only gave him a short time to live.

Even faced with the hardship of this illness at first it did not stop him from wanting to take care of people and still be a good person from his heart. He lived with his partner Dean for 30 years. They meet Crystal Gale, Loretta Lynn, and her children Ernie, Patsy, and Peggy, as Russell likes to call them ”the twins”. He had made a bond with this family and kept it ever since. He still communicated with them and he loved them and they loved him. He loved Barbra Streisand, Loretta Lynn, Judy Garland, Crystal Gale, Tammy Wynette, etc… He loves to dance to music with anyone that would dance, even with ones that didn’t know how to dance. He felt all the music with his soul deeply whether it was sad happy or just a good old cry. Music was very important to him he needed it every day. Music was in Russell’s life even at a very young age, it was everything to him.



Even at the beginning of his first illness with his Dr. Yolanda Huet-Vaughn MD helped him get on medications and regulate the disease. The doctors only gave him a short time, but he did what Dr. Yolanda Huet-Vaughn MD told him to do. He exceeded expectations and made it to the year 2022. Still happy to give you the shirt off his back and the last dollar he had. He had a huge loving heart to the end. At the beginning of 2022, the other health issue cancer came quickly and took him a few months later. We all loved him and we’re sad to see him go. We will always forever miss you and have you in our hearts, Russell G. Looney.

Russell is also survived by his sister Tena Anderson her children Angel and Michael, Brother Rick Looney his children Nicki, and Erin, Brother Randy Looney his children Jeremy, Randy, and Rachel, Partner for 30 years Dean Gregory, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Russell proceeded in death by his father Wilbur (Bud) Looney, mother Leona Fern Looney, brother Roland Looney his child Roden-(still alive), brother Ronnie Looney his children Melissa -(still alive), Brandy-(still alive), Rena-(still alive), Ronnie (Spunk) Looney, Brother Robert Looney his child Katie-(still alive).

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 with Funeral Service starting at 2:00 p.m. at Langsford Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063