December 17, 2022

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Is it Houston we have a problem or Houston is a problem? The Kansas City Chiefs finish a three-game road trip with a visit to Houston as they look to claim with a win their seventh straight AFC West Division title. The Chiefs enters the game at 10-3 tied for the best mark in the AFC while Houston takes the field at 1-11-1 on the season.

Last week the Chiefs opened up a 27-0 lead at Denver before having to settle for a 34-28 win over last place Denver. Earlier in the day the now 10-3 Dallas Cowboys had to come from behind to beat the Texans 27-23 with the winning score coming under two minutes left to play. The Texans were able to go on the road and throw a major scare into the playoff bound Cowboys. Now the Texans will look to do the same thing at home against the Chiefs.

On Wednesday when both teams began practice for this week’s game the Chiefs had everyone practice but two players were listed as limited. Chiefs look to get back WR Kadarious Toney and see a healed up Juju Smith-Schuster in time for this week’s kickoff. The Texans injury report was a longer one and included familiar names to NFL fans back in Kansas City. DL Maliek Collins, a KC native who played for Center High School and former Chief CB Steven Nelson were both held out of practice through Thursday.

The Chiefs and Texans are not in the same division but continue to play each other often thanks to the NFL schedule. Their last meeting was in the 2020 season opener when the Chiefs won 34-20. Most Chiefs fans will recall the Chiefs memorable playoff wins over the Texans in 2015 and in 2019.

Those talented Texans teams were different than the one the Chiefs play this week. The head coach is Lovie Smith, starting QB is a Davis Mills and the biggest offensive threat is WR Brandin Cooks. The Texans are 0-5-1 at home so far this season and it looks promising they will not win a home game this year.

On hand for CBS to broadcast the game is former voice of the Chiefs Kevin Harlan and former Chiefs QB Trent Green. What Harlan and Green talk about and Chiefs fans see will be a delight. Thanks to the Broncos pushing the Chiefs last week into a one-possession game, the Chiefs have already been given their big surprise on the road. As expected the Chiefs will enjoy giving the Texans a problem on a Sunday afternoon as the Chiefs earn win #11 in 2022. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.