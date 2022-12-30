April 13, 1935 ~ December 28, 2022

Edsel Ray Dancy, 87, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022, in Overland Park, KS. He was born April 13, 1935 in Toney Fork, West Virginia.

While in high school, his shop teacher encouraged him to not go into the coal mines as most of the young men did but to attend college because of his love of “winding motors” and doing electrical work. He earned his BSEE degree from West Virginia Tech in 1957 and his MSEE degree from University of Missouri, Columbia in 1967.

He began his career with Western Electric Company in the defense project, Semi-Automatic Ground Environment (SAGE), which involved large computer systems and associated networking equipment that coordinated and communicated data from multiple radar sites. SAGE directed and controlled the NORAD response to possible Soviet air attacks as they had just launched their first Sputnik.

After three months of his new career, he married the love of his life, Marie Gunter, on August 10, 1957. With his new bride and completion of nine months training at Lincoln Labs, MIT, the job required moving with the Test Team every six to eight months to interesting places–Stoneham, MA; Fort Lea, VA; Duluth, MN; Upper Peninsula, MI; Great Falls, MT; and Phoenix, AZ. In 1961 he was transferred to Kansas City Works plant in Lee’s Summit manufacturing vacuum tubes and transistors. After 37 years of service, he retired from Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent in 1992. He also spent 30 years (part-time) as a tax preparer for H&R Block Co. After retirement he volunteered at Fred Arbanas Golf Course as a marshal for 25+ years where he loved “ballhawking.” In addition to his love of golf, he was a 55-year Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holder.

He was a member of Pleasant Grove Bible Church for almost 50 years and served as Treasurer for 40 years. He appreciated the excellent Bible teachers and loved all the folks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Croma and India Dancy; sister, Lena Jane; brother, Claude; three nephews, Jeffrey, Terry and Gerald Dancy. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marie Gunter Dancy; daughter, Becky Dancy Maycock (Scott), Ellisville, MO; and two nieces, Betty Cook and Judy Stewart (Anthony), Jesse, WV.

No flowers, please. Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Bible Church, 4916 Lee’s Summit Rd., KCMO 64136 or Carver Baptist Bible College, 8524 Blue Ridge Blvd, KCMO 64138.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Langsford Funeral Home. Burial at Lee’s Summit Cemetery.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO.