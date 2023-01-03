September 27, 1968 ~ December 30, 2022

Gena Renee Robertson, 54, passed away on December 30, 2022.

Gena was born Gena Renee Fischer on September 27, 1968, in Kansas City, MO. She spent her early years in St. Louis before her family moved to Blue Springs, MO, where she spent the rest of her childhood before graduating from Blue Springs High School in 1986. Gena attended Southwest Missouri State University (as it was known at the time) before graduating from Avila with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater in 1990. It was through her passion for theater that she met and fell in love with Todd Baxter Robertson, and the two were married on November 19, 1994.

Though her love for the theater never faded, Gena spent her professional career in the IT sector. She worked for companies such as Empower and Sprint before she began at SkillSoft, where she ended up working for more than 20 years. Gena’s job allowed her to work from home, which afforded her the time to be at home for her sons, Keenan and Evan, who she loved with all her heart.

Gena will be remembered for her relentless optimism and her infectious smile. She was vivacious and kind. Bright and cheerful. Gena was a friend to everyone she met and never knew a stranger. She will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Gena is proceeded in death by her husband, Todd Baxter Robertson; her parents Lillian Claudine Fischer and Kenneth Paul Fischer; her sister Charlene Lakey; and her mother-in-law Doneta Robertson and father-in-law James Robertson.

She is survived by her sons, Keenan and Evan; her sisters Laurie Quail and Paula Brant; her granddaughter Presley; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and people who knew her as Aunt GiGi.

Services will be held at the Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, MO, on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Visitation from 1PM-3PM with a service following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to help with funeral costs at the following: https://gofund.me/4fb8a781

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063