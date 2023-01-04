September 11, 1930 ~ December 31, 2022

John David Watson, 92, of Raymore, MO, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Carol Faye (Gustafson) of the home; daughter Tanya Smith and husband Richard of Topeka, KS; daughter Tara Stanford and husband Kirk of Lee’s Summit, MO; sister Susan Hojak of Melbourne Beach, FL; grandchildren Erin Watson, Tyler Watson, Taylor Smith, Jackson Smith, Gunnar Stanford, Chloe Stanford; and great grandson Asher Watson.

He was preceded in death by his son, John David Watson, Jr., of Bay St. Louis, MS; his parents David Guy and Emma (Weaver) Watson of Newville, PA; sisters Bette King of Arbutus, MD; Hazel Berry of Shippensburg, PA; and brother James Watson of Melbourne Beach, FL.

Mr. Watson was born on September 11, 1930, in Carlisle, PA, to a military family. They moved often, but he enjoyed school and as a youth made money hunting skunks and selling their pelts. After graduating from High School in Newville, PA, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1950.

John and Carol met in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. He was stationed at Kincheloe Air Force Base and Carol was working as a registered nurse. They became engaged on her birthday, and were married in June,1958.

In 1961 the couple and son John traveled to Toul-Rosieres AFB in France. He later served in Thailand and also Vietnam. After multiple tours including being stationed at Keesler AFB in MS, March AFB in CA, Elmendorf AFB in AK, Scott AFB in IL, Clinton-Sherman AFB in OK, Whiteman AFB in MO, the family traveled with John to Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany in 1968. They returned to the United States and Richards-Gebaur AFB in 1972. John then retired from the Air Force after 22 years of service and the family settled in Grandview, MO.

John was active in the church his entire life. He was a loyal member of the Lions Club organization, always placing flags for military holidays. It was at Ramstein AFB where he began his involvement with the Boy Scouts, receiving communication from the Commander that the Air Force would not only fully support but also participate with the scouting program. He continued his involvement with the Boy Scouts as a Scoutmaster and became an honorary warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

After retiring from the Air Force he worked a variety of jobs but mostly enjoyed spending summers in Michigan, especially going out to “dump guts” with brother-in-law, Tom. He supported his children and grandchildren by attending every musical, play, concert, or marching band performance possible. And despite their changing seasons, he remained a loyal fan to both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals.

Always proud of his military background, in 2016, accompanied by daughter Tara, he was afforded the opportunity to take an Honor Flight to Washington DC with other Veterans.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 at Langsford Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 2:00. Internment with full military honors will be the following week at Higginsville Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Wounded Warrior Project or to Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 8306 E 171st St., Belton, Missouri.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.