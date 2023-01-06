April 1, 1969 ~ January 1, 2023

Mark Allen Marrs, 53, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Lee’s Summit Medical Center in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Memorial services were held Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Atkinson Funeral Home in Harrisonville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

Mark was born April 1, 1969 to Larry and Carol (Swigart) Marrs in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Harrisonville High School with the Class of 1987, and went on to earn his Bachelor’s in Business Management from Mid-America Nazarene University. Mark served in the US Air Force during the Gulf War. Shortly after his enlistment, he began his career at Computer Concepts, where he met the love of his life, Jamie Ronnebaum. They married on September 20, 1996 in Kansas City, KS and had two children. He then found his true calling when he purchased CertaPro Painters franchise in 2005 in Lee’s Summit, owning and operating this business until his passing. Mark was a member of the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce and NFIB The Voice of Small Business. Mark generously donated to many causes and sponsored softball and baseball youth teams and Lee’s Summit West High School baseball.

Mark was the true definition of an adventurer, often found hunting, fishing, or camping. His extrovert personality shined when he was planning his family vacations and where the next destination would be for them to explore. However, his true passion was his time spent with his family, whether watching his son play baseball or baking apple pies with his daughter at Thanksgiving, anywhere his family was brought him joy. He also enjoyed watching the KC Royals and Chiefs, cooking, and most recently hunting on his land in El Dorado Springs and putting up the barn. Mark leaves a legacy of hard work and love to all those who knew him and he will be greatly missed.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents; his infant sister, Tera Marrs; and his aunt, Karen Carrel. He is survived by his wife, Jamie; his children: Carson Marrs and Ainsley Marrs; his sister, Misty Marrs; and his beloved dogs, Pancake and Reilly.

(Arrangements-Atkinson Funeral Home; atkinsonfuneralhome.com).