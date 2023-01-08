March 11, 1947 ~ January 5, 2023

Sharon Lea Klotz, 75, of Pleasant Hill, formerly of Lone Jack, was born March 11, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri. She departed this life, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home surrounded with love and family.

Sharon was a 1965 Lone Jack High School graduate.

On October 23, 1965, she was united in marriage to Joseph W. Klotz in Lone Jack. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2019.

Sharon was a homemaker. She occasionally filled in at Old Mill Grain and Seed in Lee’s Summit in her younger years. She was a member of the Lone Jack Baptist Church, Order of the Eastern Star Ivy Leaf Chapter #215 of Pleasant Hill, and the National Rifle Association. She enjoyed sewing, puzzles, and playing cards. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted housewife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Sharon was also preceded in death by her parents, Claude C. and Mildred I. (Breedlove) Hensley; her brother, Gene Hensley; and an infant granddaughter.

She will be always missed and lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Patsy Nash and Claudia (and Matt) Campbell, both of Lee’s Summit; four granddaughters Rachel Nash, Rebekah Nash, Chloe Campbell, and Morgen Campbell, all of Lee’s Summit; her pride and joy great grandson, Andre; other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Floral Hills East Cemetery, Lee’s Summit. Pastor Jerry Tharp will officiate. Casket bearers are Clint Beasley, Devin Bennett, Kevin Bennett, Matt Campbell, Bill Cassidy, and Mike Hatfield. Honorary casket bearers are Voyn Breshears and Jimmy Winburn.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hensley Hall Lone Jack Civic Center and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550