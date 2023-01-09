By Tristen Lang, Raytown Fire Protection District

At 12:54 this afternoon we responded to 6100 block of Raytown Rd on a smoke alarm activation.

Car 51, Pumper 51 and Truck 15 initially responded.

Pumper 51 arrived on scene and advised smoke was showing from the second floor window of an 11-story high rise.

Approximately 25 individuals have been displaced and everyone else has been sheltered in their apartments.

One individual has been pronounced deceased. Name is being withheld pending notification of kin.

State Fire Marshal as well as Raytown Police Department are on scene to determine the cause.