March 11, 1958 ~ January 4, 2023

Homer Gordon Thompson, Jr, 64, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center.

Homer is survived by his fiancé, Brenda Harness, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; her children, Josh Hignight of Chicago; and Luke Harness and Alana Guth of Oakland, California. Homer is also survived by his sisters, Betty Still and Sharon Rocker, Sharon’s husband Butch Rocker, along with nieces and nephews Carla and Mike Skiles, Marc Maley, Lacey and Luke Coyer, Erin and Brian Shelton, and Ian Rocker and his fiancé Stacey Soderstrom. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lelah.

He was born March 11, 1958, to Homer Gordon Thompson and Lelah May Thompson (Welborn) in Garnett, Kansas. He graduated from Garnett High School in 1976.

Homer moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri, in 2011 after his dad’s death to join his fiancé and life partner Brenda. Homer was a kind-hearted soul with a humorous ornery streak. He loved being around older people, family, and friends. He enjoyed watching sports, gardening, playing games, and spoiling his dogs. He will be deeply missed by so many.

Homer’s celebration of life service will be held at Church on the Rock Outreach Center located at 1700 SW Market Street in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on Saturday, January 14, at 2:30pm. Another celebration of life will be held in his hometown of Garnett, Kansas, in the spring.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063