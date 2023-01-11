November 13, 1921 ~ December 13, 2022

Nancy Tuliglowicz, 101, of Pasadena, Florida, passed away with her loving family by her side on December 13, 2022. Nancy was born on November 13, 1921 in Newark, New Jersey.

After her husband, Greg, passed away, Nancy lived in Lee’s Summit, MO for 30 years. She was a beloved volunteer at the Lee’s Summit Medical Center for 28 years. Nancy was a member of the Methodist Singles Club for many years, and she traveled extensively with the group in the US and abroad. She also bowled in 2 leagues and at the Lee’s Summit Lanes for many years.

Nancy was predeceased by her father, her mother, her sister, her brother, and her husband.

Nancy is survived by her daughter Nancy Alport of Florida, son Greg Tully of Missouri, granddaughter Heather, and grandson Eric both in Florida.

The family suggests that memorials be made to the Salvation Army.