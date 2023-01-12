A section of NE Scruggs Road from NE Todd George Road to NE Bristol Drive is set to close to through traffic on Tuesday, January 17, and will remain closed for approximately six weeks, weather permitting. The road closure is necessary so a contractor for Lee’s Summit Water Utilities can repair the lining of two force mains under Scruggs Road from the Scruggs Road Pump Station. Access to properties along the route will be maintained at all times.

The detour route is NE Todd George Road, NE Langsford Road, and NE Blackwell Road. For more information, contact Amanda Bagwell with Lee’s Summit Water Utilities at Amanda.bagwell@cityofls.net or at 816-969-1918.