January 17, 2023

A Greenwood man, 48, has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in connection with the June 2019 fatal shooting of Kimberly Renee Alcorn in a Greenwood residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Dana C. Jones, dob: 1/16/1975, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. As part of his plea agreement, Jones was sentenced to 20 years in prison on the Murder 2nd Degree conviction and five years on each of the other three convictions. All sentences were set to run concurrently.

According to court records, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a possible shooting on June 26, 2019 in the 1200 block of South Harris Road in Greenwood. Deputies tried to stop the defendant from leaving the residence, but he fled until his vehicle left the roadway nearby. Inside the house, deputies located the victim, later identified as Kimberly Renee Alcorn. Witnesses reported the victim and defendant had been in an argument, then gunshots were heard coming from the room where they were.

Charging Document(s)