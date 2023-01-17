February 3, 1928 ~ January 14, 2023

Kathleen Maria Boehm, age 94, made her heavenly entrance January 14, 2023. At the time of her passing she lived in Columbia, Mo with her daughter Diana Vaughan.

Kathleen was born in the Lake Creek area of Missouri on February 3, 1928 to Edgar and Erna Jagels. She graduated from Cole Camp High School and married May 2, 1948 to William Boehm II with whom she had five children—William Russell Boehm III, Janice Kay Roever (Dave), Diana Lynn Vaughan, Leonard Ray Boehm (Cari), and David Jeffrey Boehm (Sharleen). She was a devoted mother to her children. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and lived her life accordingly. Kathleen retired in 1993 from Missouri Retired Persons Pharmacy. She lived independently until August of 2022 when her health started to decline. One of her great accomplishments that few people knew was that she wrote a book when she was in her mid-eighties.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her youngest sister Lorraine and her oldest son Russell Boehm. She is survived by her four children, eleven grandchildren, and twenty-five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Verna Eckhoff and Irma Kerksiek, sister-in-law Dorothy Broaddus, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Diana Vaughan and Janice Roever, Kathleen’s daughters, for the care they gave her during her last months. Also, a thank you to Preferred Hospice in Columbia, Mo for their excellent care and concern for Kathleen and her family.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 am at Peace Lutheran Church, 8240 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, Mo 64318

Friday, January 20, 2023 with service to follow at 11:00 am and the committal service following at Newcomers Floral Hill Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Preferred Hospice, 1900 N Providence Road, Suite 311, Columbia, Mo 65202.