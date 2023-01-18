October 15, 1963 – January 14, 2023

Julie (Patterson) Jaggars, 59, of Lee’s Summit passed away on January 14, 2023 at Lee’s Summit Medical Center.

Julie was born in Columbia, Missouri on October 15, 1963 to John and Martha (Statler) Patterson. She grew up in Jefferson City, Missouri in a house surrounded by woods that Julie enjoyed exploring with her sister, Susan, and their German shepherd, Hildy, the first of many beloved pets. Julie’s love of animals and nature was a constant throughout her life. Julie moved with her family to Lee’s Summit in 1978 where she attended Lee’s Summit High School.

Julie and her husband Mark owned and operated Peculiar Meat Company in Peculiar, Missouri for many years until Mark’s passing in 2011. They loved entertaining family and friends and put their culinary talents to good use preparing amazing meals and hosting many holiday celebrations.

Julie is survived by her daughter, Erin Granfors (Stewart); parents, John and Martha; sister, Susan (John), as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was most proud of her grandchildren, Devin and Ali.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wayside Waifs.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063