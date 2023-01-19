December 4, 1951 ~ January 15, 2023

The Honorable James Allen Barnes, 71, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Kansas City Hospice House.

Born December 4, 1951 in Kansas City, MO to Lecil Harmon Barnes and Dorris Estelle (Rawlings) Barnes.

Graduate of Raytown High School 1970; Metropolitan Community College – Penn Valley Campus (A.A.) and lifelong learner; Rockhurst University (B.A.) 1975; Webster University (M.A.) 1982; Harvard University Executive Program, John F. Kennedy School of Government Certificate in State and Local Government, 1991. Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award Recipient for Webster University in 1993.

Worked as a Public Affairs Manager for Jones Intercable and in special education at William Chrisman High School.

Elected to the Missouri House of Representatives 1978-1996. Elected assistant majority floor leader, 83rd– 85th General Assemblies. Elected Speaker Pro Tem of the Missouri House of Representatives, 86th and 87th General Assemblies. Served as Ex officio member of all committees of the Missouri House of Representatives. Served as Vice Chair of the Rules, Joint Rules, Bills Perfected and Printed Committee; member of the Children, Youth and Families Committee; and Commerce Committee. Proud of his pro-life legislation and sponsorship of HB 1596 resulting in the US Supreme Court Case Webster v. Reproductive Health Services. Trustee of the State Historical Society of Missouri from 1993 – 1995. Member of Alpha Sigma Nu and Rotary International (honorary).

Former Trustee of Metropolitan Community College Alumni Foundation. His legislation was instrumental in helping Metropolitan Community College – Kansas City establish the first permanent buildings at the Maple Woods and Longview Campuses.

Formerly served as a member of the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission; American Royal, Board of Governors; Special Olympics, Board of Directors; Governor’s Council on Health and Physical Fitness; Crittenton, Board of Directors.

Was serving on Southeast Enterprise’s Board of Directors. He is preceded in death by his mother and father. Survivors include two daughters, Dr. Jacqueline Celeste Almquist (William Greer) of Plano, TX and Jenna Elise Barnes-Gutierrez of Prosper, TX; and four grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Almquist, William Hale Almquist, Giavanna Elise Gutierrez, and Luke Ryan Gutierrez; one brother, Robert Jesse Miller (Naomi) of Joplin, MO; two sisters, Roberta Ann Miller of Mountain Grove, MO and Joyce Elaine Schupp-Henson of Belton, MO; two nephews, Dr. Samuel Miller and Scott Miller; six nieces, Kimberly Ware, Christi Polson, Carrie Schupp, Kelly Parker, Staci Owens, and Lori Jones. And, his best friend Mary Ann Drape.

Services will be held at Rockhurst University at 1100 Rockhurst Road, Kansas City, MO 64110 on Saturday, January 28 beginning with a 10:00 a.m. Visitation and 11:00 a.m. Mass in the Mabee Chapel on-campus followed by a gathering of friends and family in Massman Hall Room 250.

Memorial contributions suggested to Southeast Enterprises https://southeastenterprises.org/; Kansas City Hospice House https://www.kchospice.org/donation/; Rockhurst University https://www.rockhurst.edu/give; and MCC-KC https://mcckc.edu/foundation/ways-to-give.aspx

Arrangements in care of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 434, Sedalia, MO 65302.