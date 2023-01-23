May 13, 1992 ~ January 20, 2023

Jessica Margaret Ladd, age 30, joined our heavenly father on January 20, 2023.

Jessi was born on May 13, 1992, in Kansas City, MO to Robert K. Ladd Sr. & Lisa (Rennau) Ladd

She attended Our Lady of the Presentation Elementary school continuing on to Ray-Pec Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating in 2010. She continued her education at Longview Community College receiving her Associates Degree in 2014 and going on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology with a Minor in Child and Family Development from the University of Central Missouri in 2017.

Jessi’s laughter was infectious, and she had a smile that would light up a room. She was a genuine selfless person, a true example of the faith she was raised with. Jessi overcame many obstacles throughout her life including pediatric brain cancer at the age of 8. She embraced her challenges as opportunities to experience life. She was fortunate enough to attend Camp Quality North West Missouri as a camper. She loved her camp experience so much that when she had the opportunity to return to camp as a volunteer, she jumped at it. Jess had a special place in her heart for kids that faced the challenges she did as a child. Her passion was the driving force to start fundraisers for Camp Quality each year, to help ensure that other kids who found themselves facing cancer would have the positive experience she did.

In the summer of 2020, she began dating the love of her life who would become her fiancé, Mat Williams. Jess & Mat enjoyed a simple life from occasional antiquing to fulfilling their agreement that Jessi would teach Mat how to swim if she would go on ghost adventures with him. Their best days were the lazy ones that they spent on the couch watching movies. Jessi loved her big loud family, whether it was watching The Chiefs win with dad, making special desserts with mom, mystery dinners with grandma, shopping with her sisters, watching her brother play the guitar or hanging out with her nieces and nephews who had given her the loving nickname of “Aunt Ironfist”. She will truly be missed but not forgotten.

She leaves behind her Grandmother Margaret Rennau (Donovan), Parents, Bob & Lisa Ladd, Fiancé- Mat Williams, Brother Robert “Keith” Ladd Jr., Sisters Virginia “Ginny” Worstell (Ethan), Stacey Montgomery (Buddy), Nephews and Nieces: Caleb Montgomery (Marriah), Alexis Montgomery, Jasmine Brown, Hadley Worstell, Madison Montgomery, Mackayla Montgomery, Brayden Worstell, Makenzie Brown & Rylan Ladd. Uncles & Aunts: Robert Rennau Jr (Lupe), (Godfather) Mark Rennau (Amy) Karen Schultz (Scott), Cindy Shubert, Godmother Andrea Donigan, Best friend Brooke fuller, cousins, extended family and many friends.

A huge thank you to Brooke Fuller, Jessi’s Best friend and real-life guardian angel.

She joins those that have gone before; great grandparents Clara Martin, Pearl Rennau, grandparents: Robert Rennau Sr, Ramona Round, Glenn & Harriet Ladd, Uncles and Aunt: Glenn “Butch” Ladd Jr & Ruth Ann Ladd, Michael Rennau, Michael Knoth, Cousins: Mark & Ali Ladd

In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to be made to Camp Quality North West Missouri in Jessica Ladd’s honor.

Visitation is Wednesday January 25, 2023 10-11:00 am with Mass immediately following at Our Lady of Presentation Church 130 NW Murray Rd., Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063