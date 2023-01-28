January 28, 2023

By Fred Liggett

The 48th Annual Summit Grill Shootout was played inside the Lee’s Summit High School Fieldhouse the week of January 16-20. When it was over the LS West Titans who went 3-0 were crowned as tournament champions.

The first round found the Titans playing Kaufman Charter out of Kansas City. The Titans aided by three three-pointers from junior Chaz Watson took a quick 24-9 lead after one quarter. The Titans would go on to win easily 78-34. The Titans played a ranked Park Hill team in the semifinal round and came away with a 65-50 win over the Trojans. The title game on Friday night saw the Titans make quick work of the Ruskin Eagles winning 71-32.

Coach Michael Schieber on the week his team spent at the tournament “took some steps, defensively pretty active led to ability to be in rhythm offensively. Had a lot of guys step up in roles. Most pleased with them.” Despite all the recent success Coach Schieber states the team can “watch film and see still need to get better than that.”

Chaz Watson, a 6’3” junior, was responsible for six three-pointers in one half in the Titans opening round win. In the next game Watson hit four three-pointers to help secure a semifinal round win. Schieber says of Watson “way to step up and do these things,” then adds “takes more than one guy, getting him looks is good for us.”

Following the title game on Friday night The All-Tournament Team was announced and found two Titans make the list. 6’2” junior Josh Salinas and Chaz Watson were given the honor.

The Titans followed up the tournament success with a pair of home games this week against Liberty on Tuesday and rival LS North on Friday night. The Titans scored a 65 to 39 victory over Liberty. Following the win the now 16-1 Titans can make history with their next win. Tuesday night’s win was the Titans 16th straight and ties the school all-time record. District play is one month away for the Titans and many other area teams looking for post-season success. For now the Titans can reflect back on a championship week played right here in Lee’s Summit.