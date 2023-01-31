September 26, 1935 ~ January 20, 2023

Susan Jane Verwers passed away on Friday January 20 in Hot Springs, AR. Susan was born on September 26, 1935 in Grinnell, IA to Leo and Ethel Braley (Holmadahl).

She was raised in rural Kellogg, IA and graduated from Kellogg High School where she was an outstanding player on the girls Basketball team and also a cheerleader. She attended the University of Iowa before deciding to become a devoted housewife to Gary Verwers of Sully, IA. They met during a high school basketball game and it all started with a wink of an eye. They were married on June 8th, 1957 and were married 65 years and knew each other for 72 years. They raised four children and Sue was the major contributor to their upbringing.

Sue loved her kitchen and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and hosting friends. She loved music and played the piano during her younger years. She also enjoyed dancing to the big band sound. She enjoyed card games and loved animals especially the boxers which she had since she was young. She was a sports enthusiast and was a strong supporter of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sue loved to travel and was an avid fisherman enjoying trips to northern Minnesota and the Canadian Wilderness.

During their life together they lived in Newton, IA, El Paso, TX, Omaha, NE, Lake Winnebago, MO, and Lake Shastina, CA before moving to Hot Springs Village, AR 14 years ago.

She was a fun-loving lady with a great sense of humor and a big heart and will be deeply missed by her family.

Survivors include her husband Gary Verwers of Hot Springs Village, AR; two sons, Todd Verwers (Mette) of Carlsbad, CA, and Barry Verwers of Hot Springs Village, AR; two daughters, Kyle Edney (Phillip) of London, U.K., Kelley Whitticar (Todd) of Arlington, TX; grandson, Kasper Verwers; A cousin Janet Ebert of Knoxville, IA and a niece, Terry Shepard of Marshaltown, IA.

Sue was a giving lady and memorials may be sent in Susan’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Disabled Veterans and St Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, SD.

A private family gathering will be held to honor Susan at a later date.