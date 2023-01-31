September 12, 1954 ~ January 30, 2023

Terri Kay Liming Watts, 68, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 30th, 2023 at her home.

Terri was born on September 12th, 1954, to James and Betty Liming in Kansas City, MO. On October 3, 1979 she was married to Paul Watts. Together they had four children. Terri graduated from Southwest High School in the class of 1972. She began working shortly after at Woolf Brothers and other department stores. She then began working for the IRS where she was employed for the past twenty years. Terri was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Janet.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Paul; four children, Kathryn (Corey) Hoffman, James (Kristi) Watts, Joseph (BreAnne) Watts, and Jonathan Watts; sister, Carol (Glenn) Pitts; sisters-in-law Dorothy (Wayne) Ballew and Mary Blanche (Robin) Brown; niece, Bobbie “Liz” (Ed) Futch-Harris; nephews, Brien (Karrie) Pitts, Kyle (Katie) Pitts, Jared (Cassidy) Pitts, Daryl (Cathy) Brown, Todd (Shelly) Ballew and grandchildren, Anna, Ali, Athena, and Isabella.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Newcomer’s Floral Hills Funeral Home (7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133). In lieu of flowers, the Watts family would appreciate donations made to causes near and dear to Terri’s heart:

The Gary Sinise Foundation – Support for Veterans

https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate

The DiaTribe Foundation – Support for People with Diabetes

https://diatribe.org/foundation/for-donors

Diabetes Research & Treatment Fund

https://diabetesfundamerica.org/donations/