January 3, 1937 ~ January 24, 2023

Carol Janice Euritt, 86, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023

Carol was born on January 3, 1937 to Chris and Dorothy Barker in Kansas City, MO. After Carol graduated from William Chrisman Highschool in 1954, she went on to study at Kansas University, was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and completed her degree in Fine Arts in 1958.

In college, she met Kenneth Euritt, was married on June 27, 1958, and spent 58 great years together.

She started her career with Nelly Don as a fashion illustrator, then later in her career, she became a teacher and worked at various schools teaching art. After retirement, in 1996, she and her late husband founded Stonehaus Farms Winery; it was their true passion and love.

Carol loved to travel and tour museums, galleries, and anything in the art world. Later, she traveled to Europe on her “old lady” trips on several occasions. Carol’s greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren; she loved bragging about them to her friends.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, Chris and Dorothy Barker, and her husband of 58 years, Kenneth Euritt. Carol is survived by her sons Douglas (Sonja) Euritt, Craig (Antoinette) Euritt, and Brett (Jacque) Euritt, and her grandchildren Tristan, Ryan, Carlyn, Lauren, Ashley, Abbey, Lyndsay, Brother-in-law, and sister-in-law Robert “Bob” and Christine Euritt

Services will be held at Stonehaus Farms Winery, 24607 NE Colbern Rd, Lee’s Summit, 64086, at noon on March 6th, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Wayside Waifs, an organization our mother felt strongly about.