August 26, 1951 ~ February 1, 2023

David Joseph Uhlenhake, 71, of Concordia, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.

David was born August 26th, 1951, to John and Delores McKenna Uhlenhake in Algona, Iowa. They moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri in 1962. He graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1969 where he lived until he retired and moved to Concordia in 2013.

David married the love of his life on October 20th, 1976. He gained two sons and she gained a daughter. The final piece of the family was born in 1985. David led by example showing his family what having the father’s heart looks like. He served and loved his family, never missing an opportunity to extend God’s love. He taught his children the value of hard work, love of family and to ALWAYS have a sense of humor. He set the bar high for his sons and sons-in-law teaching them loyalty, what it means to be a father and provider and taught his daughters to find someone to love them the way he loved their mom. David loved his children with all his heart but the light of his life were his grandchildren. He didn’t just love his grandchildren but “adopted” so many more as his own. He always had time to come to a game/play/concert, go on an adventure or weave tall tales. David was a quiet, intelligent man that drew people to him in so many ways whether it was his love of football, his stunning wit and sarcasm or his knowledge on so many subjects.

David was preceded in death by his father, John Uhlenhake and his mother Delores Uhlenhake; brother-in-law, Bob Lowe; father and mother-in-law, Edgar and Irene Clymore; brothers-in-law, Donald Clymore and Charlie Clymore; and sisters-in-law, Linda Clymore and Pat Ferris.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy (Clymore) Uhlenhake; his children, Mike (Pam) Corlew, Lynn (Tracy) Haralson, Christy (Mike) Wisniewski and Misty (Andy) Wycoff; his siblings, John (Pat) Uhlenhake, Jane Lowe and Mary (Mark) Foell. He also leaves behind 13 grandsons; nine granddaughters; 21 great-grandkids; one great-great-grandkid with many more to come; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.

He left a hole in our hearts but gifted us with so many memories, he will be missed always by so many.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11th, 2023, at New Life Concordia, 401 Redbud Road, Concordia, Missouri 64020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fasnacht Missions Fund in honor of David, (http://s1.ag.org/fasnachtgiving)