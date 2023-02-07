November 18, 1931 ~ January 18, 2023

Neola Fern Foster was born to Torrence and Ruth (Cross) White on November 18, 1931, in Clinton, Missouri. She was the youngest and sweetest of the raucous family of eight children.

Neola graduated from Clinton High School in 1948 and has kept close friendships over the many years. Her class was proud to always have the most members attending the All School Reunion. After graduating, she spent her first few years teaching in a one room school. She met the love of her life, Carroll Wayne Foster, and they married on August 20, 1950. They were proud to have three boys, Kent, Kevin, and Keith which she loved dearly. Sadly, they lost two babies early in pregnancy, Michael and Stephen, which Neola always remembered with flowers on Memorial Day.

In 1959 they moved to Lee’s Summit where Carroll began teaching and ultimately became the beloved principal of Hazel Grove Elementary school. Neola was an amazing cook and baker and had her own Cake Decorating business and catered for weddings and occasions. You were special if you got a delicious cake from Neola. In 1971, they opened Santa’s Tree Farm, in Lee’s Summit where families would have an amazing adventure cutting down their own tree and then warming up with Hot chocolate and cider that Neola had prepared. You could even get a homemade ornament. The tree farm ran for 45 successful years. In addition, Neola enjoyed volunteering at the Hospital, working with the American Legion Auxiliary and traveling with Carroll. Her most precious times were spent loving her grandchildren & great grandchildren. She would proudly update family and visitors on their accomplishments and pictures.

Neola was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Carroll, son Kent and her siblings, Seth, Richard, Kenneth, Ervin, Herschel, Raymond and Naomi.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Foster (Gwen) of Adrian, son Keith of Lee’s Summit and grandchildren and great grandchildren, Adam Foster (Lindsey), children Libby and Jack of Kansas City, Bennett Foster (Autumn), children Ashlynn, Abegayle and Alysabeth of Katy, Texas, Tracy Foster, children Isaiah and Zaria Barr of Houston, Texas and Stephen Foster of Bend, Oregon. She also leaves many nephews and nieces that loved her and saw her as the matriarch of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society