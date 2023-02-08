Our dad, Farrokh “Frank” Haddad, passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, but he lives on in the hearts and memories of all who knew him. He was 79 years old.

Born in Mashhad, Iran to Massoudeh Massoudi and Hassan Haddad, our dad was one of five children (Fereydoun, Fereshteh, Farrokh, Faramarz, and Farimah). He moved to Emporia, Kansas, in 1963 at the age of nineteen to attend college. During a summer break, he was working in an ice cream factory where he met his future wife and our mom, Vicki. Our parents were celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.

Our parents raised four children (Randy, Josh, Leyla, and Sherene) in a home filled with laughter, adventure, and love. Our dad built a reputation as a valued mentor and coworker in the pharmaceutical industry. Proud to serve as a provider for our family and energized by work, our dad held two jobs for most of his life.

Our dad’s five grandchildren (Andrew, Alex, Emma, Ava, and Owen) could always count on him. Supportive and involved, “Papa Joun” was recognizable at their games by anyone in regular attendance. He was at every school function from Christmas programs to spelling bees to grandparents’ day. If the grandkids had something going on, Papa Joun was always there. When he “grandkid sat” he didn’t always follow the guidelines, actually he never followed them. Papa Joun believed there shouldn’t be guidelines for a Papa Joun.

Our dad was passionately dedicated in all his endeavors. He was especially known for the pride he took in caring for our home and his great love of working outdoors. He’d spend hours deciding where to plant a tree in our backyard. A month later he’d change his mind, dig it up and plant it somewhere else. Then he’d go to wander the neighborhood, bringing thoughtful interest and a sense of community to our neighbors.

Our dad was steady, reliable, funny, and proud. He was a cherished brother, husband, dad, and Papa Joun (grandfather). He always made time for everyone and everything and he made that time count, but he wasn’t one to linger. He could never stay in one place for too long because there was always more to be done, and yet, our dad could never have stayed long enough.

Papa Joun is deeply missed, and our family will do our best to make him proud and carry on his loving legacy. In lieu of flowers please send donations to one of our dad’s favorite organizations. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (https://www.lls.org/ways-to-give) or Running Strong for American Indian Youth® (https://indianyouth.org/give/) or Veterans of Foreign Wars (https://www.vfw.org/).

Our family is planning a gathering to honor our dad. We will post the details as soon as they’re finalized.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149. P. 816-761-6272