Lee’s Summit North Senior Night

February 4, 2023

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

As the 2023 calendar moved into February this week it means the final month of the winter sports season has arrived. Regular season games are gaining in importance and more rivalry games are being played as well. This was the case on Monday night when the LS West Titans Girls basketball team played host to rival LS North. The Titans came from behind to score a 53-48 overtime win. The evening served as the annual Future Titan Night where over 40 future Titans were in attendance.

On Tuesday night it was the LS West Boys basketball team with a big game as they ventured north to play a one-loss Staley team. The Titans going into this road game were a one-loss team with a 17-1 mark. The team’s last game saw the Titans beat the LS North Broncos by 21 points to win a school record 17th straight game. The Titans left Staley with their second loss thanks to a 60-56 setback. Titans effort was led by Logan Bishop 17 points and Chaz Watson was right behind at 16.

The Lee’s Summit Tigers teams were also pretty busy to start the new month. The Tigers boys basketball team won by 5, 54-49 on Tuesday over Blue Springs South. The Tigers girls team lost to Liberty North. Lee’s Summit North boys basketball team held their Senior Night activities on Tuesday when the Broncos played host to Liberty North. The Broncos won on the court 50-44 while the team honored three players and a manager from this year’s varsity team. Senior players were Cayden Carr, Jeremiah Rainey-Dunlap and Jacob Shade.

More than basketball was served up for sports fans this week as February 1st saw a number of local athletes sign with the college of their choice. Lee’s Summit West held a signing ceremony that afternoon that saw nine Titans declare where they are taking their talents next. Five football players signed with four different colleges. Boston Careswell and David Mayo signed with Central Missouri, Isaac Greer with Ouachita Baptist, Ryan Hall is headed to Truman State and Max Torry is going to Ottawa University.