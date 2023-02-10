8/21/1941 – 1/2/2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Billy Hugh McMulin, 81, of Lee’s Summit, MO on January 2, 2023.

He was born in Texas on August 21,1941. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Sergeant in the Lee’s Summit Police Force.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen “Kitty” McMulin.

He is survived by his sons Brian McMulin, wife Sheryl, Kevin Cartwright, wife Sarah, his daughters Debbie McMulin and Kelly Schiro, his grandsons Garett and Parker Cartwright, Royal and Hunter Schiro, brother Phil McMulin, wife Sherri, nephew Robert McMulin, niece Diana Speed and honorary family John, Sara and Marley McCall and Michael Schiro.

“Pops” enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball through the years and was always there encouraging the team.

Bill also enjoyed model trains, the KC Chiefs, baseball, college basketball, playing cards, playing games on his laptop, BBQ and Whataburger.

Services for Billy have already occurred.

