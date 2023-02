Douglas Earl Caster, 67 of Kidder MO passed away surrounded by his loved ones on February 5th, 2023. Doug will forever be loved and forever remembered.

Services will be February 18th of 2023 at 16:00 hours at the 1st Christian Church of Blue Spring, 701 NW 15th Street, Blue Springs Missouri 64015.

Arrangements: Newcomer’s Floral Hills Funeral Home & Floral Hills Cemetery