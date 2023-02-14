June 13, 1956 ~ February 13, 2023

Barbara “Barbie/Barb” Jean Heizman of Greenwood, MO, 66, passed away on February 13th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 13, 1956 in Kansas City, MO, she grew up in Overland Park, KS, graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School and spent most of her adult life in Lee’s Summit and Greenwood, MO.

Barb was a talented painter, writer, seamstress, and musician. She wrote stories and music, played piano and guitar, sewed quilts and curtains, and painted hundreds of acrylic paintings. She loved color and had a keen eye for beautiful landscapes, animals and other subjects for her artwork. Her love of painting was fueled by art classes she took while earning her Graphic Design degree later in life.

Although she loved many kinds of music, Barb’s love for James Taylor was no secret. She was fortunate enough to attend dozens of his concerts, even traveling as far as Scotland to see his shows. She formed many connections with fellow JT fans and some of her dearest friends came from their shared love of his music.

She also loved animals, antiques, vintage campers, old pickup trucks, log cabins, and had many other eclectic interests. She enjoyed sharing the things she loved with others, evidenced by the many friends she met in so many different ways. Her creativity lit up the world around her and made the world a little brighter.

Barb was the proud mother of five children: Josh Heizman of Overland Park, Danny Walker of Kansas City, Amy Walker of Overland Park, Joe Pendelton of Kansas City, and Kevin Pendleton of Knoxville. She also leaves behind six grandchildren who were the light of her life: Hailey, Jax, Brooks, Hannah, Willow, and KJ.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Charlene (Huggins) and George Edwin Heizman of Overland Park, KS and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” and Nancy.

The family plans a private celebration of life, as Barb did not wish to have a large gathering. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund was created to help with final arrangements/burial costs. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetary following cremation. Https://Gofund.me/e43ae3cb

Barb’s legacy will live on through her family, friends, and the artistic creations she blessed us all with.