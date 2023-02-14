February 18, 1959 ~ February 12, 2023~

TRIBUTE TO THERESA ROSANNE “Tess” JOHNSON

by her sister, Zina Hammons

Welcome to Tess’s celebration of life. Tess was born Theresa Rosanne Johnson February 18, 1959. Yep, you got it! Today is her birthday! She would have been 64 years old. And, as usual, she came just a little bit early to this party. Or, as she used to tell me, you’re late! We’ll try to keep up Tess.

I don’t know where to begin. I have loved and worried about Tess all my life. Growing up wasn’t easy for us. And as a big sister, I used to think that I was the one looking out for her. Boy, did I have that backwards!

Tess was that person that would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it and never give a thought to her own needs. I have seen her give her last dollar to someone less fortunate than her. And smile the whole time because she could make someone else’s life a little better. And not just money. Until the day she died she was still helping to take care of her aunt and her own elderly neighbors. She made me want to be a better person and give more to those in need. That was Tess.

Tess lived life simply. She didn’t want for much. She liked to visit with people, work puzzles and garden. She loved her dogs, family and friends, as only Tess could. My children were her children. She was there for their births, and for the births of their own children. She was Aunt Tessie to them all thru their lives. And she loved them as her own. Always.

I am still angry with God for taking her too soon. I guess he really needs her. She will be whipping those troops into shape in no time!

As her big sister, I can tell you, that I didn’t even come close to taking care of her, rather it was the other way around. She took care of me and enriched my life as only a sister can. She lived a full life, with no regrets and left behind a legacy of love and giving to her fellow man. She was a rich woman in all that matters. And I will miss her dearly.

Love, Zina

Tess was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Butler and Gloria Ann (Lewis) Johnson and one brother, J. C. Johnson.

She is survived by one sister, Zina Hammons and husband Eddie of Harrisonville, Missouri; one niece, Jill Smith and husband Jonathan of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; one nephew, Jared Hammons and wife Katie of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; three Great-Nieces and one Great-Nephew, other relatives and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.