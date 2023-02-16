April 15, 1951 ~ February 10, 2023

Glenda, 71, of Lee’s Summit, MO, went home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2023. She passed away peacefully with her husband at her side while holding her hand at Saint Luke’s Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.

Glenda was born April 15, 1951, in Wichita, KS, to George and Donnalee (Gilbert) Rouen. Glenda graduated from Raytown South High School in 1970. She met Gary, her husband, through his sister while they were both Juniors at Raytown South High School and he was a Freshman attending college at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO. They were married in Raytown, MO, on August 5, 1972. To this union was born two sons, Gary Lee, Jr. and Aaron Daniel. Glenda and her husband just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August last year.

Glenda went to work for the Western Electric Plant in Lee’s Summit, MO, right after graduating from high school. Her working career ending at the same building in April 2015 but working as a contractor for the Department of Homeland Security.

Glenda loved life and always had a beautiful smile and infectious laugh for everyone. She loved taking trips to Branson with her husband, along with his brother and wife, and his sister. They enjoyed many shows in Branson, but her favorite was The Haygoods. She also liked going to different wineries, eating out at different restaurants, going on cruises to the Caribbean and going antique shopping.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents. Glenda leaves behind her husband Gary of the home, son Gary Jr. and wife Renee, Pleasant Hill, MO, son Aaron and wife Heather, Lee’s Summit, MO, and four grandchildren, Layla Heritage, Charles Heritage, Kinzlee Heritage and Amelia Heritage. Glenda cherished her grandchildren so much and was always looking forward to babysitting them whenever possible. She also leaves behind four sisters, Martina Scott and husband Frank, Paola, KS, Nancy Chuning, Independence, MO, Beatrice Linsin, Lutherville, MD, and Roxane Odneal and husband David, Kirbyville, MO, along with many nieces and nephews.

Glenda’s funeral service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO.

Visitation – 9:00am-10:00am, Memorial Service – 10:00am, Burial following