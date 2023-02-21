May 1, 1940 ~ February 19, 2023

Barbara Elizabeth (Schmidt) Loescher, 82, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at John Knox Village, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, after courageously battling Primary Progressive Aphasia for 14 years.

Barb was born on May 1, 1940, in Lynbrook, New York. She met Chuck Loescher in college at Rochester Institute of Technology. Barb graduated from RIT in 1961 with a degree in Medical Technology. They were married in Lynbrook on August 19, 1961, and moved to the Kansas City area the day after. They had two children, Craig Loescher and Debbie Loescher Feekin.

Barb volunteered at the Episcopal Church they attended, the Ronald McDonald House, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was a member of P.E.O. GZ Chapter in Overland Park and NG Chapter in Lee’s Summit. She loved walking and was well known for wearing her blue bucket hat. She created many fond memories with family and friends at their home at the Lake of the Ozarks. She and Chuck enjoyed traveling together. They traveled across the world, from Ireland to Tasmania. They often bought puzzles from the places they vacationed which she enjoyed completing with her family and her caregivers at JKV. On the walls of their lake house, many of the puzzles lay framed.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Schmidt, her brothers Frank Kehr, Charles Schmidt, and Robert Schmidt, and her in-laws, Charles and Georgia Loescher.

Barb was incredibly loving and caring. She is survived by her husband Chuck Loescher, her sister-in-law Lou Loescher Junge, brother-in-law David Loescher, son Craig Loescher (Allison), daughter Debbie Loescher Feekin (Tom), and five grandchildren Lauren Feekin, Ashley Loescher, Krystal Feekin, Emory Loescher, and Tyler Loescher.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at John Knox Village Courtyard Community Center, 518 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64081. The service will begin at 2:00 PM followed by the family visiting with guests. Barb’s family would like to thank JKV Hospice, and the staff at JKV and the Care Center for the consistent love and care they gave to Barb. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Northwestern University for continued research of Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA Research Fund).

Donation Website: https://www.brain.northwestern.edu/about/giving.html