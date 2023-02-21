Wyan Stockdell, 94, of Lee’s Summit, passed away on February 12, 2023. His daughters and a dear family friend were with him as he peacefully walked into the arms of Jesus.

He was born in Putnam County, Illinois as the second son of Loyd Earl and Lela Forrest Stockdell. Wyan graduated from Princeville Community High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years in the field of electronics. For 28 years he worked at the National Weather Service in Joliet, Illinois and Kansas City, Missouri where he repaired all types of weather instruments. After enjoying a year of retirement, he worked for Sheerin Scientific Company where he traveled around several states cleaning and repairing microscopes for 20 years and then retired for good at the age of 80.

He married Catherine Voss Stockdell in December of 1953 and they raised three children. They resided in Joliet until 1974 when they moved to Lake Lotawana, Missouri due to Wyan’s job transfer. Living at the lake they enjoyed watching wildlife, taking boat rides and watching the 4th of July fireworks displays over their water from the pontoon boat.

In 2010 Wyan and Kay moved to John Knox Village retirement community. They attended Timothy Lutheran Church in Blue Springs for over 45 years.

Wyan loved antique cars from the 1930s and the family enjoyed taking rides in Lulu and Tinkerbell. Wyan spent his retirement years reading westerns and solving word search puzzles. He looked forward to Saturday brunch with his Redbud neighbors. He loved pie with ice cream and gave great hugs. Everyone who knew Wyan spoke of his gentle spirit and positive attitude.

Wyan was predeceased by his wife, Catherine Stockdell; parents, Loyd and Lela Stockdell; brothers, Phillip and Verl Stockdell, and sister, Betty Gerhig. He is survived by daughters Janine (John) Geisel and Sue (Kevin) Schuh and son Robert “Bob”; his sister, Alice Nash; along with grandchildren Rachael (Robert) Kunz, Jesika Lambert, Charlie (Kayla) Stockdell, Melissa Geisel and eight great-grandchildren.

The family received friends and family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Celebration of his life was at 11:00 a.m. at the Church. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 NW R D Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO 64014.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Wyan and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.