September 26, 1939 ~ February 23, 2023

Jack Edward Nichols, 83, died peacefully at home on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Jack was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, sports cars and classic rock and oldies music.

Jack was born on September 26, 1939, in Shawnee Mission, KS. He was the youngest of five children born to Russell Lillard Nichols and Ruth Mae Nichols. He is preceded in death by his parents and his four siblings: Harry, Margaret, Kenneth, and Mary Lou. Jack attended school in Shawnee Mission, graduating from the original high school.

Jack leaves behind his beloved wife, Sandra. They were married on March 16, 1996. Together, they enjoyed traveling to many places, often visiting family and friends along the way. Jack and Sandy lived in Kansas City, MO, Pleasant Hill, MO, and Aiken, SC, and then returned back to reside in Lee’s Summit, MO.

In his career, Jack worked diligently as a computer programmer. In 1977, he started his own company in the medical billing industry, which grew to become one of the earliest companies to launch the digital age of medical billing. Jack also served in the Marine Reserves as a jet mechanic.

Jack leaves behind two children; Chris (Marie) Nichols of Marysville, OH, and Lissa Emery of Kansas City, MO. He also leaves a step-daughter, Deborah (Greg) Rear, and two step-sons, Jay (Anita) Allen and Brett Allen. Jack will be dearly missed also by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10 am at Abundant Life Church, 414 SW Persels, Lee’s Summit, MO, in the Administration building. Jack’s family invites friends to stay for fellowship and a luncheon reception immediately following the service. The family asks that donations to the Alzheimer’s Association be made in lieu of flowers.