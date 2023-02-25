September 10, 1947 ~ February 22, 2023

Barbara A. Schuster, 75, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away peacefully on Ash Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Barb was born September 10, 1947 in Newton, Kansas to Arthur and Catherine (Leis) Scheffler. She attended Newton High School and graduated in 1965.

Barb married the love of her life, Charlie Schuster, on January 18, 1969. They welcomed their son, Justin, in 1977.

Barb was an amazing wife, mother, and businesswoman. She dedicated many years supporting the family-owned business.

She loved being a grandmother and enjoyed attending baseball and volleyball games and choir concerts. She always looked forward to dinner dates with friends and family and cheering for the KC Royals.

She will be remembered for gardening and making her famous cucumbers.

In 2018, Barb relocated to John Knox Village where she met wonderful friends who became her second family.

Barb is proceeded in death by her loving husband, her parents, and her brother, Ross Scheffler.

She is survived by her son, Justin (Lisa), grandchildren, Austin and Alaina, brother, Leon Scheffler (Lisa), and sister, Jody Meier (Doug). Barb will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Barb’s passion for helping others will be her everlasting legacy.

Her family is grateful for the staff, nurses, and doctors at St Luke’s East Hospital, John Knox Village, Village Hospice, Father Tom, and the staff at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church.

A visitation will be at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church in Lee’s Summit, MO on Thursday, March 2 from 10:00am-11:00am. Mass will proceed the visitation. Interment will follow at Longview Cemetery.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272