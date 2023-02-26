February 18, 2023

By Stephanie Leary

Jack Ray VFW Auxiliary 5789 is excited to announce the VFW Auxiliary’s first 3-Dimensional Patriotic Art Contest. Local students in grades 9-12 have the opportunity to compete for $4,000 in national scholarships.

Students must submit an original 3-dimensional piece of artwork. Digital art and jewelry are not accepted. The entry must have completed during the current 2022-2023 school year and the application must include a parent or guardian’s signature.

Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the state competition. Department (state) first-place winners compete for their share of $4,000 in national awards, and the national first- place winner is awarded a $2,500 scholarship. National first- through third-place winners are featured in VFW Auxiliary Magazine and on the national VFW Auxiliary website. All state winning entries will be displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention that will take place July 22-27, 2023, in Phoenix, AZ.

Student entries must be submitted to Jack Ray VFW Auxiliary 5789 at 329 SE Douglas Street in Lee’s Summit by March 31, 2023. Interested students, parents and teachers may contact Stephanie Leary at vfwauxiliary5789@gmail.com for more information.

Visit https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships for eligibility requirements, contest rules and an entry form.