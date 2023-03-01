April 19, 1954 ~ February 27, 2023

Theodore Joseph “Ted” Gilbert of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, died Monday, February 27th. He was born April 19, 1954, in Salina, Kansas, to Richard and Alfrieda Gilbert.

He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1972, Marymount College in 1976, and earned his master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Missouri in 1982.

Ted was a clinical social worker for 47 years. He worked with youth, families, and served many people recovering from drug and alcoholic addictions. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for 50 years, enjoyed coaching his children and many other youth in summer ball, was a ‘counselor’ to all, and gave of his time helping family, friends, and neighbors with odd jobs, yard work, and counseling advise, expecting nothing in return. He was most proud of wife and children and the 46 years they were married.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen of 46 years, 4 children: Jared Straight of Holden, Missouri, Abe Gilbert of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Jonathan Gilbert of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Adriana Gilbert (Joe) of Kansas City, Missouri. Sister, Ellen Farrar (Steve) of Plain City, Ohio and brother, John Gilbert (Bev) of Newton, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Gilbert.

Visitation will be at Langsford Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Our Lady of the Presentation with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, Missouri.

Memorials may be sent to the Knights of Columbus Council # 6819 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd. Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO.