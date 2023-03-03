January 27, 1976 ~ February 21, 2022

Christopher Clifton Rhodes, 47, of Lee’s Summit, was born January 27, 1976, in Joplin. He departed this life, Tuesday, February 21, 2022, at his home with his sister Andrea by his side.

He attended Lee’s Summit High School through 1994 but left after his junior year to enter the workforce.

Chris was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant. He enjoyed following the Kansas City Chiefs and loved all animals, especially his faithful dogs, Luna and Sirius.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother Chalet Suzanne (Hibdon) Rhode and his brother Stephen Joseph Rhode, Jr.

He is survived by his sister and her husband Andrea and Matt Tyree of Lee’s Summit; several cousins; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded. No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Wayside Waifs and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

