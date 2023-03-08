March 8, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – County offices at the Jackson County Historic Truman Courthouse, 112 W. Lexington Avenue in Independence, will be closed for the remainder of this week. Repairs are ongoing to resolve a plumbing issue that caused the restrooms to be unusable. The County expects to reopen the building to the public on Monday, March 13 at 8:00 a.m.

The Assessment, Recorder of Deeds and Collection departments have offices inside the Historic Truman Courthouse. Residents who need to conduct business with these departments are encouraged to go online at www.jacksongov.org or visit the Jackson County Courthouse at 415 East 12th Street in downtown Kansas City.

It is important to remember that this closure does not impact the 16th Circuit Court or County Municipal Court, both of which operate from the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse located at 308 West Kansas Avenue in Independence.

The County will provide additional updates on its website and social media platforms.