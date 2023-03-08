June 22, 1944 ~ March 2, 2023

Susan A. Brothers of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Little Sisters of the Poor Chapel. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10.45 a.m. Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 12:00 p.m.

Susan was born on June 22, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Edward and Dorothy (McNamee) Brown. She attended St. Anthony of Padua High School in St. Louis, Missouri where she met lifelong friends and graduated in 1962. Susan married John F. Brothers and was a devoted mother to their daughter Liz. Susan worked as an executive secretary but excelled at being a homemaker and was a fantastic baker and seamstress. Susan was a social butterfly and was always dressed to the nines. For the last 12 years she lived at Little Sisters of the Poor Nursing Home where she was lovingly cared for by the Little Sisters and staff. While life was not always easy, she was a true fighter and had an enduring and unyielding faith that sustained her. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter Liz, brother-in-law Tom, and her grand dogs Daisy and Jersey. And, she loved the Kansas City Chiefs especially her favorite quarterback Patrick Mahomes!

Susan is survived by her daughter Elizabeth M. Brothers, brother-in-law Thomas Brothers (Trina), and by her nieces and nephews Cathy Easley, Beth Spuhler (Chuck), Danny, Tony and Ana Brothers and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband John F. Brothers, sisters Elizabeth (Betsy) Eskew and Mary Ellen Brown, and her brother Patrick Murphy.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Little Sisters of the Poor.