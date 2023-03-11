February 26, 2023 ~ March 6, 2023

Evelyn Jane Balsman was born on Sunday, February 26, 2023, and passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. Evie is survived by her parents, Andrew and Charity Balsman, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; her grandparents, Kevin and Pam Hartman, Doug and Kristin Balsman, also of Lee’s Summit; her aunts, Bethany, Melody, and Destiny Hartman, and Madeline Balsman. Evelyn’s parents are rooted in their love of Jesus Christ and the families have been connected through many years of friendship, worship, and service to the Lord.

The blessed story of Evelyn begins with the beautiful, purposeful relationship of her parents, Andrew and Charity, raised in Christian homes by her grandparents, who intentionally taught them to walk with Godly principles in a consistent and joyful manner. After years of friendship and leadership in youth ministry, Andrew and Charity began dating in 2016. Weekly, they met as a couple at local coffee shops for Bible study, building the strong foundation that shaped not only their identity, but also Evie’s. On their wedding day in 2022, her father, Andrew, declared to a rejoicing crowd that their marriage is centered upon Jesus and there would be no greater desire in their lives than to please Him. It reflected Romans 12:2 (ESV), “do not conform to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

After a saddening miscarriage in the summer of 2022, Evelyn Jane was conceived by her faith-filled parents and would be their rainbow baby to celebrate their initial loss. From the start, Evelyn received beautiful love from her mother, as Charity devoted her daily habits toward her baby’s health and wellness, and knowing she and Andrew were building God’s Kingdom, Charity presented her body “as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual act of worship.” (Romans 12:1b) Evelyn grew strong and powerfully in Charity, the healthiest of babies each day, kicking with the playful energy of her fit parents. Scripture was lovingly read to her, for both her protection and preparation. Even while in Charity’s womb, her parents worked for Evelyn to know “the fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge; fools despise wisdom and instruction.” (Proverbs 1:7) In excited planning of her entrance to this world, Evie J brought families and friends together in joy, as all watched her parents make intentional decisions for their daughter to enthusiastically walk with Jesus and even join in the fun spread by their dog, Mabel.

The suddenness of Evelyn’s birth in Fayetteville was met with prayer, hope, and genuine confidence, preceded by Charity’s water breaking at 24 weeks, two weeks of hospital rest, then an immediate c-section at 26 weeks 4 days. Born early, Evelyn Jane was healthy, fully formed and beyond the newborn profile of her stage. From the moment of her arrival, she waved strong arms and legs, breathed normal air to show the vigor blessed to her by Charity. However, after incurring an infection, she very rapidly declined on Sunday, March 5, as she did not have the immunity for such an invasion. Transferred to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City to seek special care for her survival, the infection led to her heart stopping at 12:20 am on Monday, March 6. Evelyn’s parents and grandparents were there to painfully mourn together, as well as to hold Evelyn, giving thanks aloud to God for her joy and beauty.

Andrew and Charity stand strong in the truth of their baby girl’s eternal life in Heaven, knowing “the Lord is your Keeper; the Lord is your shade on your right hand. The sun shall not strike you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all evil; He will keep your life. The Lord will keep your going out and your coming in from this time forth and forevermore.” (Psalm 121: 5-8) Evelyn Jane and Baby B are together, on the sweet lap of Jesus Christ as He sits on His sovereign throne, calling all of us to lift our eyes and know where our help comes from. “My help comes from the Lord, who made Heaven and earth.” (v.1,2)

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 11, in Evelyn’s honor. All are invited to attend a visitation at 1:00 with a service following at 2:00 at Lee’s Summit Community Church. Please join our family in remembering her and lifting up Andrew and Charity’s faithfulness to a loving God.

