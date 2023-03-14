December 26, 1929 — March 11, 2023

This is the story of Charlotte Joan Nydegger. Charlotte was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Great Great Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and “Chuck” as known by her school-age friends, was an amazing human being who loved being around her family and friends. “The more the merrier” she would always say. Many would describe her as the warmest, kindest, most loving, honest and hardest working woman they’ve ever known.

Charlotte’s story starts on December 26, 1929. Born in Cleghorn, Iowa to Harold and Lena DeWell. She was the second oldest child of eight siblings. When Charlotte was little, Harold and Lena moved their family several times and eventually settled in Fort Dodge, Iowa. This is where she would spend most of her time growing up, going to school and making many lifelong friends. She was very proud to be from Fort Dodge, where she met the love of her life, Paul Edward Nydegger. Charlotte and Paul had a beautiful romance and were married in the Methodist church in Fort Dodge on October 30, 1949. They were married for 58 years.

After Charlotte and Paul’s first child, Dennis (“Denny”) Nydegger, was born they moved to Des Moines. There, Paul would complete his college education in Accounting at Drake University. Post-graduation, Paul took a job with Mutual of Omaha, which took them to Omaha, Nebraska to raise their family.

Several years after moving to Omaha and buying their first house, their daughter, Debra (“Debbie”) was born and then son Timothy (“Timmy”) a year later. After a lot of planning and Paul’s architectural skills, Charlotte and Paul built their dream home in west Omaha in 1963. Just before moving in, their fourth child was born, Jeffrey (“Jeff”). It wasn’t enough for her to take care of a new baby and new home, as on that same day Paul and the kids brought home a new puppy named “Toto”. They had many wonderful years raising their four kids and family dog, together in their dream home.

Charlotte worked initially as a secretary and then a bookkeeper for many years. She started her working career in Fort Dodge at the Community College office. She then worked for Ironwood Mercury in Des Moines while Paul was in college. Charlotte took a break from work to raise her family and started back when her youngest started school. She worked over 25 years at Rosen Auto Leasing as an office manager and accountant, where she retired at the age of 62. The auto leasing company built an outdoor patio in honor of Charlotte with a plaque that read “Charlotte’s Way, A Pleasant Place, A tribute to Charlotte Nydegger and her pleasant ways.”

Paul and Charlotte loved being outside and around lakes. They bought their first boat in 1960 which started a lifelong love of boating for the entire family. They spent every Sunday boating and every year vacationing at Lake of the Ozarks (the “Lake”) with family and friends. Six boats later, the family still enjoys spending time together at the Lake. They retired and lived at the Lake for 17 years, before finally moving to the Fountains of Raintree in Lee’s Summit.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband. Paul Nydegger, her parents, Harold and Lena DeWell, her brother Leslie DeWell and her two sisters, Barbara Beason and Frances Welch. She is survived by her children Dennis Nydegger (Amanda), Debra Nydegger Hansen (Dale), Timothy Nydegger (Judith), Jeffrey Nydegger (Renee), 17 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her three sisters Dorothy Wilsey, Ruth Breusch (Richard), and Janice Tomososki (Lou) and brother Richard DeWell (Elaine) and brother-in-law, Aviston Beason.

Charlotte has been a member of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection since 2007 and strived to never miss a weekly service.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Association at PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022 or Ascend Hospice at 783 NE Anderson Ln, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064 . Fond memories and condolences may be made to the https://www.longviewfuneralhome.com.

Services for Charlotte will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224, Visitation will be at 10AM with Memorial service at 11AM followed by committal service at Longview Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149. After the conclusion of services family invites everyone for a Reception at the Raintree Lake Club House, 825 SW Raintree Dr., Lee’s Summit, MO 64082.