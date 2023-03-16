February 2, 1932 ~ March 15, 2023

Glenna Lee Bradley, 91, passed away on the 15th of March, 2023. She was born on Groundhog Day, February 2nd, 1932, in Worland, Missouri, to Paul and Zyx “Susie” Stringer.

When Glenna married Blaine Bradley in 1954, they lived in Independence, MO. In 1966, they bought a United Super grocery store at 4th and Douglas in Lee’s Summit, MO, where they lived and raised their two daughters, Sherri Rusch (Randall, husband) and Connie King (Richard, husband).

In 1969, the couple opened a United Super store at 291 and Chipman. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Glenna leaves behind her daughters, a granddaughter, Jennifer Rusch (and her daughters Linnea and Penelope Kincaid), a grandson, Ryan Rusch, and her sister, Paula Sue Stringer. Glenna was a very giving person whose life revolved around her family.

She will be lovingly remembered. Our thanks to the Ignite Blue Springs staff and Traditions Hospice for their thoughtful ‘end of life’ care.

To honor our mother’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. We invite you to please privately celebrate Glenna’s memory in your own ways. She will always be with us all in spirit.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063