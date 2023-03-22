March 17, 1939 ~ March 21, 2023

Wayne Shore of Lee’s Summit passed away at Saint Luke’s Hospital, March 21, 2023. The family would like to thank the nursing staff, especially Madison, for their wonderful care.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Alpha Shore and siblings Henry Shore, Mary Laughman, Sylvia McCoy, Nettie Simpson, and many family and friends.

Celebration of Life will be Sunday, April 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jack Ray VFW Post 5789, 329 SE Douglas St Lees Summit, MO 64063