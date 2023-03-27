June 7, 1929 ~ March 8, 2023

Della Mae Osgood, 93 was born June 7, 1929, in Jackson Michigan. She passed away Wednesday March 8, 2023, at John Knox Village. She is preceded in death by her parents Lilbourne and Merle Hodges, brother James Hodges and sister Reta Leonard. She is survived by son Byron Osgood Jr., (Lynn) and granddaughter Lexi Osgood of Nashville, grandson Bo Osgood of Atlanta, nephew Randy Leonard (Jorinda) and family of Colorado Springs.

After graduating from Michigan State University, she taught school for over 50 years, spending 30 plus years with Lee’s Summit Schools.

Always giving to the community, Della continued to work with children by volunteering with Kaleidoscope, Hallmark Crown Center. Della volunteered for the Lee’s Summit police department, Lee’s Summit Hospital, St. Luke’s Hospital, and Truman Hospital East. She was a member of The Summit Methodist Church in Lee’s Summit where she served in many capacities.

We thank all her friends for the years of care they gave her. Personal thanks go to Jana Weaver and daughter Kirstin for comforting her in her final years.

A celebration of life will be held at John Knox Village Chapel on Murray Rd, on Saturday April 22, 2023, at 1 pm.